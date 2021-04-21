(CNN) —

Sustainable brand Parade has already won us over with its $9 pairs of undies in a range of inclusive sizes and bright, eye-catching styles — not to mention its latest Universal line stacked with ultra-comfortable, seamless styles. And now Parade is moving on up (quite literally!) in the world of lingerie: The brand has just made its foray into bralettes.

Parade’s bralettes are available in two styles — Scoop and Triangle — and true to Parade’s typical form, both are available in a wide range of colorways, from neutral black and nude to pretty pastels. The pieces are crafted from the brand’s super-soft signature Re:Play fabric, which is made of certified recycled nylon and mesh. They also feature an adjustable Parade Airband — which is lighter than the typical bra band — along with adjustable and adaptable straps that can be shortened, lengthened and made into a cross-back style.

And Parade spent a lot of time working to get the fit just right. The brand tested the bralettes for over a year on fit models (and Parade customers!) of every size, leading to more than five times more tests than the industry standard, according to the brand. This hands-on work led to the creation of a unique size range known as Support+, in addition to the usual XS to 3XL sizes. Support+ is meant to ensure individuals with smaller rib cages and larger breasts can find the perfect size — check out the brands’s size chart on each item’s product page to determine which one is perfect for you.

Scoop Bralette ($28; yourparade.com )

Triangle Bralette ($28; yourparade.com)

Parade sent over a couple bralettes for me to try, and as with the underwear the brand is known for, I was impressed by how well these styles marry a downright cute aesthetic with a buttery soft feel. I’m naturally bra-averse, but I didn’t mind wearing either bralette while I worked from home all day. Though initially I was somewhat skeptical that an unlined bralette could offer much in the way of support, I found that Parade’s fabric felt sturdy enough to hold me in yet soft enough to keep me comfortable. I also appreciated the three hook-and-eye closures and three levels of tightness on the (relatively wide) band. Meanwhile, the straps are thick enough to ensure there’s no digging in, and the mesh panel at the back is the perfect touch of sexiness for these otherwise sweet bralettes.

Both the Scoop and Triangle styles go for $28 each on Parade’s website, which seems to be a relatively low price for such high-quality pieces. But be sure to shop soon; Parade’s dedicated following is known to prompt new styles to sell out fast.