Car bombing outside luxury hotel in Pakistan kills 4 people

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) A car bomb blast outside a luxury hotel where the Chinese ambassador was staying in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta killed four people and injured 12, the city's deputy commissioner of police said.

The explosion outside the Serena Hotel took place late Wednesday night local time and rescue and security services are carrying out investigations into the incident, Muhammad Akram, a rescue official at the scene of the blast, told CNN.

"This incident occurred after Iftar (breaking of fast). The car was parked in the parking lot of the Serena hotel," said Balochistan provincial Home Minister Ziaullah Lango, according to Reuters. "One of our police constables is among the injured."

Footage and images from the scene show vehicles ablaze in the hotel's parking lot and thick smoke billowing from the blast.

The Pakistani Taliban, a militant group known as Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the bombing.

