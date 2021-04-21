Indonesian Navy searches for missing submarine with 53 people on board

Jakarta Indonesia's Navy is searching for a missing submarine with 53 people on board that went missing on Wednesday and is seeking help from neighboring Australia and Singapore in the hunt, according to Indonesia's military chief.

The German-made submarine, KRI Nanggala-402, was conducting a torpedo drill in waters north of the island of Bali but failed to relay the results as expected, a navy spokesman told Reuters.

"We are still searching in the waters of Bali, 60 miles (96 km) from Bali, (for) 53 people," military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said in a text message.

The military chief confirmed that assistance in the search for the submarine and missing crew members had been sought from Australia and Singapore. He said that contact with the vessel was lost at 4:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

Representatives of the defense departments of Australia and Singapore did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read More