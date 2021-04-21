(CNN) Hong Kong police have arrested a man after a 90-year-old woman lost around HK$247 million ($32 million) in a scam.

The woman contacted police on March 2 and told them she had made a total of 10 payments after scammers told her her identity had been used in criminal activities in mainland China, according to a police statement sent to CNN on Wednesday.

The woman said she had received a call in August 2020 from someone who claimed to work in law enforcement in mainland China.

Then a man who purported to be a mainland law enforcement official visited her home and gave her a cellphone with which to communicate with them, police said. The woman then made a series of transactions to two bank accounts as instructed.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man on March 25. He has been released on bail and is scheduled to report to police in late April, according to the statement.

