(CNN) Tyrannosaurus rex was a fearsome predator, but it sure wasn't a particularly fast mover. In fact, most humans could easily keep up with the dinosaur without breaking a sweat.

T. rex would have covered just under 3 miles in an hour -- a speed similar to that of humans and many other animals -- at its preferred walking speed, according to new calculations by Dutch paleontologists. However, this pace is slower than other estimates of the tyrant lizard king's walking speed.

When they have no reason to run, most animals -- including humans -- have a natural walking speed that minimizes the amount of body energy spent.

Earlier estimates had not taken fully into account the role of the T. rex's tail -- which makes up more than half its length -- when crunching the numbers, said Pasha van Bijlert, lead author of a new study on T. rex locomotion published in the journal Royal Society Open Science on Tuesday.

"Animals tend to prefer walking speeds at which, for a given distance, energy cost is minimal. They do this choosing specific step rhythms at which their body parts resonate. Since the entire tail of T. rex is suspended by ligaments, which behave like rubber bands, we reconstructed this tail to investigate at which step rhythm the tail of T. rex would resonate," said van Bijlert, a graduate student in paleo-biomechanics at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, via email.