New Jersey adds 'X' gender marker on driver's licenses and other state identification

(CNN) New Jersey is now joining at least 19 states and Washington, DC, in allowing an "X" gender identifier on driver's licenses and other identification.

The new gender "X" identifier will indicate that a person's gender is unspecified, a big step for those who identify as nonbinary, or someone who doesn't identify as male or female. The department noted that the "X" marker can also be used by residents who don't want their gender specified on their license or other identification.

The change was originally planned for late 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic, the commission said.

"Diversity and inclusion are core values for New Jersey, and for all of us at the MVC," agency Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said in a statement. "We know this new option will be deeply impactful for many residents, as access to resources and the ability to live and work freely so often hinges on having documentation that correctly reflects your identity."

