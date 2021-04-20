Man charged in connection with drive-by shooting of Minnesota National Guard and police team

(CNN) A Minneapolis man has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with a drive-by shooting of a team of Minnesota National Guard soldiers and a local police officer over the weekend, according to a criminal complaint and a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Minnesota.

Officials say Andrew Thomas, 28, was spotted by law enforcement late Sunday night driving a light-colored Ford Explorer that matched the description of a vehicle from which multiple shots were fired at law enforcement early Sunday morning in Minneapolis.

The shooting took place at about 4:20 a.m. when multiple shots were fired from a light-colored SUV at the team, the criminal complaint said. One bullet went through the windshield of a team vehicle that held four soldiers.

One soldier was transported to a local hospital for injuries from shattered glass and another was treated at the scene for "superficial wounds," according to the complaint.

That night, Minneapolis officers spotted a Ford Explorer that matched the description of the vehicle that had been involved in the shooting, the complaint says.

