In pictures: Reaction to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

Updated 6:52 PM ET, Tue April 20, 2021

A man reacts outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday, April 20.
Carlos Barria/Reuters

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted on all three charges in the murder of George Floyd.

The verdict came Tuesday, April 20, after three weeks of testimony in one of the most closely watched cases of the Black Lives Matter era. In a first for Minnesota, the trial was broadcast live in its entirety to accommodate Covid-19 attendance restrictions, giving the public a rare look into the heart of the legal system.

Chauvin was captured on video last May kneeling on the neck and back of Floyd, handcuffed and prone on the street, for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

Floyd's death set off unrest and mass protests challenging the ways that police treat Black people in the United States. Though the trial has focused specifically on Chauvin and Floyd, the stakes of the case were made clear earlier this month when a police officer in nearby Brooklyn Center was charged with manslaughter after she fatally shot a 20-year-old Black man during a traffic stop.

People in Houston's Third Ward watch the verdict announcement.
Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters
People celebrate the verdict outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis.
Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images
Adi Armour cries while watching the verdict being read in Milwaukee.
Angela Peterson/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/Imagn Content Services,
People celebrate in Minneapolis at the site where George Floyd was killed.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
People embrace outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
People in Minneapolis celebrate the guilty verdict at the intersection of 38th Street & Chicago Avenue -- the site where George Floyd died in May 2020.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
London Williams bursts into tears after hearing the verdict in Washington, DC.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
CeCe Connery and her daughter Olivia wait for the verdict in Minneapolis.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
A woman reacts to the verdict at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis.
Adrees Latif/Reuters
A demonstrator raises a fist outside a police station in Minneapolis.
Ron Haviv/VII/Redux
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus listen to the conclusion of the trial from Capitol Hill.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
A man raises his fist in George Floyd Square ahead of the verdict announcement on April 20.
Octavio Jones/Reuters
People embrace during a news conference in Minneapolis before the verdict on April 20.
Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg/Getty Images