Carlos Barria/Reuters A man reacts outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday, April 20.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted on all three charges in the murder of George Floyd.

The verdict came Tuesday, April 20, after three weeks of testimony in one of the most closely watched cases of the Black Lives Matter era. In a first for Minnesota, the trial was broadcast live in its entirety to accommodate Covid-19 attendance restrictions, giving the public a rare look into the heart of the legal system.

Chauvin was captured on video last May kneeling on the neck and back of Floyd, handcuffed and prone on the street, for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

Floyd's death set off unrest and mass protests challenging the ways that police treat Black people in the United States. Though the trial has focused specifically on Chauvin and Floyd, the stakes of the case were made clear earlier this month when a police officer in nearby Brooklyn Center was charged with manslaughter after she fatally shot a 20-year-old Black man during a traffic stop.