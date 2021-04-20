Non-stop cremations cast doubt on India's counting of Covid dead

In one crematorium in the western Indian state of Gujarat, gas and firewood furnaces have been running so long without a break that metal parts have begun to melt. In another crematorium in Uttar Pradesh state, the number of cremations have jumped by five times in recent weeks during India's second Covid-19 wave.

"We are working around the clock at 100% capacity to cremate bodies on time," Kamlesh Sailor, the president of the trust that runs the Gujarat crematorium in the diamond-polishing city of Surat, told Reuters.

With hospitals full, and oxygen and medicines in short supply in an already creaky health system, several major cities are reporting far larger numbers of cremations and burials under coronavirus protocols than official Covid-19 death tolls, according to crematorium and cemetery workers, media and a review of government data.

India on Monday registered a record 273,810 new daily infections and 1,619 deaths. Its total number of cases now stands at more than 15 million, second only to the United States.

Reliable data is at the heart of any government response to the pandemic, without which planning for hospital vacancies, oxygen and medicine becomes difficult, experts say.

