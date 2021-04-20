(CNN) —

Earth Day is coming up fast on April 22, and if you want to celebrate by cutting down on your own waste, Nordstrom is making it easier than ever to live more sustainably by partnering with Package Free Shop for its latest Pop-In.

Package Free was started in 2017 by Lauren Singer, who went viral after showcasing a 16-ounce Mason jar that held her entire year’s trash. Since then, the store has been giving people an easy and accessible way to cut down on their waste.

Now through May 9, Nordstrom is hosting the sustainable shop, and you can browse through all sorts of products that will help you live a more eco-friendly life. There are plenty of swaps you can make, whether it’s in your kitchen, bathroom, beauty and grooming products or even cleaning essentials.

Below are some of our favorite swaps — many of which we’ve used ourselves and love — to live a more sustainable life.

Zero Waste Lunch Kit ($50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Zero Waste Lunch Kit

Package Free offers tons of beginner kits, so even if you’re just starting your sustainability journey you can cut down on your waste right away. This kit contains a stainless steel container, a silicone sandwich bag, bamboo utensils and an organic cotton napkin. This way you won’t be throwing away any plastic utensils or bags with your daily lunch.

Zero Waste Laundry Kit ($99; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Zero Waste Laundry Kit

Laundry is one area that you might not suspect is very wasteful, but all those plastic detergent bottles and single-use dryer sheets really add up. This kit comes with a natural laundry detergent packed in a glass jar so you can reuse or recycle it, a coconut oil stain stick and wool dryer balls. Plus, it features a washing bag that will capture microplastics that shed off your synthetic clothes.

Zero Waste Shave Kit ($86; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Zero Waste Shave Kit

Traditional razors create a lot of waste when you replace the blades, which is why this zero waste shave kit comes with a safety razor that uses a single stainless steel blade that you can recycle. It also comes with a natural shave bar and after-shave tonic so you can replace the plastic products you’re using now.

Zero Waste Oral Hygiene Kit ($25; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Zero Waste Oral Hygiene Kit

Toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss and mouthwash bottles are all made of plastic that will end up in a landfill, but this zero waste hygiene kit has everything you need to start eliminating plastic from your daily brushing routine. It comes with a bamboo brush, which has a compostable body and recyclable bristles, a stainless steel tongue scraper and floss made of silk coated in candelilla wax. This kit doesn’t come with toothpaste and mouthwash replacements, but you can check out these tablets you can use instead of traditional plastic products.

Package Free x Ecobags 5-Pack Organic Cotton Produce Bags ($22; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Package Free x Ecobags 5-Pack Organic Cotton Produce Bags

If you take a close look the next time you go to the grocery store, you’ll be astonished at just how much single-use plastic there is. One way you can cut down on plastic when you’re shopping is buying produce that isn’t packaged and using cotton produce bags instead of the ones provided by the store. (FYI, if you shop at Trader Joe’s, its produce bags are compostable!)

Package Free x Marley’s Monsters 12-Pack Organic Cotton Napkins ($18; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Package Free x Marley's Monsters 12-Pack Organic Cotton Napkins

We throw away tons of paper products in our day-to-day lives, whether it’s napkins, tissues or paper towels. Replace your napkins with these washable, cotton alternatives so you don’t have to throw away any more paper ones.

Marley’s Monsters 6-Pack Organic Cotton Unpaper Towels ($20; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Marley's Monsters 6-Pack Organic Cotton Unpaper Towels

Switch out your paper towels with these cotton options so you can really cut down on your paper consumption. There are plenty of other paper towel replacements out there, including one of our personal faves, Swedish dishcloths.

Package Free x Gallant Don’t Mess With Mama Organic Cotton Tote ($12; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Package Free x Gallant Don't Mess With Mama Organic Cotton Tote

With states like New York, California, Maine and Hawaii banning single-use plastic bags, you’ll need to stock up on tote bags for all your shopping needs. Make a statement with this GOTS-certified one and stay plastic-free.

Stainless Steel Compost Bin ($17; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Stainless Steel Compost Bin

While a lot of these products help you cut down on your plastic waste, another huge problem for the planet is your personal carbon emissions. By composting your food waste, you can cut down your carbon footprint drastically. Just be sure to see if there’s a compost dump site near you, or invest in your own backyard or even countertop composter.

Package Free x Brooklyn Made Natural Dish Soap & Dishwashing Brush Set ($22; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Package Free x Brooklyn Made Natural Dish Soap & Dishwashing Brush Set

If you wash dishes by hand, you’re probably going through a lot of plastic, whether it’s from disposable dish soap bottles or even the microplastics that shed off your sponge while washing. With this wooden dish brush and natural dish soap, you can completely cut out plastic in your washing routine. Plus, using a brush instead of a sponge can help keep your hands nice and dry.

Package Free x Pela Case Biodegradable iPhone 11 Case ($40; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Package Free x Pela Case Biodegradable iPhone 11 Case

This iPhone 11 case is biodegradable, so once it’s run its life you can simply throw it in the compost. But don’t just stop with your phone; Pela makes tons of biodegradable cases for iPhones, Androids, AirPods, smart watches and more.

Package Free x Marley’s Monsters Washable Fleece Duster & Wood Handle ($38; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Package Free x Marley's Monsters Washable Fleece Duster & Wood Handle

Instead of a plastic duster that you’ll just throw in the trash after a few uses, opt for this washable fleece duster that you can reuse time and time again.

Adult Assorted 2-Pack Face Masks ($44; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Adult Assorted 2-Pack Face Masks

Disposable face masks have been a huge problem in the past year, so opting for reusable masks like these are an easy way to cut down on your daily waste.

Package Free x Sprout 8-Pack Plantable Pencils ($17; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Package Free x Sprout 8-Pack Plantable Pencils

Ditch your plastic pens and pencils and use these plantable pencils instead. Once you’ve used it all up, you can plant the seeds that are inside the top and grow your own herbs, vegetables or even flowers.

Package Free x Meow Meow Tweet Eucalyptus Lemon Deodorant Stick Duo ($28; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Package Free x Meow Meow Tweet Eucalyptus Lemon Deodorant Stick Duo

The deodorant you use every day is most likely in a plastic container. Replace it with this natural lemon deodorant stick to reduce that waste. Note: While it can absorb some moisture, it isn’t an antiperspirant.