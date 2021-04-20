(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on the Always Pan, discounted Apple computers and savings on an Aerogarden Indoor Garden. All that and more below.

Our Place Always Pan

The Always Pan by Our Place is the internet’s favorite all-in-one cookware item — which means it’s usually sold out. But right now, not only is the Always Pan in stock in every color, but it’s also on sale during the brand’s biggest (and only) sale of the season. Use code GOODTASTE30 at checkout to save $30 on the coveted pan. Just be sure to shop before your preferred colorway gets bought out again.

Apple MacBook and Mac Mini

If you’re in need of a new laptop or desktop, head over to Woot! for stellar deals on a range of brand new Apple computers. The on-sale Macbooks come with all the features you love like the Touch Bar, Retina display and top-notch processing, graphics, storage and more. Plus, there are a couple Mac minis up for grabs at a discount, too. Just be sure to shop soon; these coveted computers are be sure to sell out fast.

Stack Social BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0

Don’t have your own home gym? The BodyBoss 2.0 is almost as good as the real thing, and today only at Amazon, it’s down to just $119.99 — the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the workout system. Included in the kit is a base, bar, wrist straps, handles, resistance bands and a door anchor, so you can simulate myriad exercises that you would normally do at the gym. And best of all for those without abundant space, it all packs up for easy storage. Just be sure to shop before this strong discount taps out at midnight.

Amazon Aerogarden Farm Indoor Garden

Who says you need a huge yard to start your own garden? With Amazon’s one-day deal on a Aerogarden Farm Indoor Garden, you can get growing in your own home for as low as $519.99 — that’s the lowest price we’ve seen for this smart hydroponic growing system. All of the gardens’ features can be managed via the control panel on the device or mobile app, so you hardly have to lift a finger, plus the kit comes with seeds so you can plant your crops ASAP. Feeling like the Farm is too intense for your growing needs? You scoop up the smaller Aerogarden Sprout for just $59.99, on sale today only at Woot!.

Amazon Masks, Hand Sanitizer and More

It’s never a bad idea to stock up on masks and hand sanitizer in 2021. For one day only, Amazon is marking down a range of face masks — both disposable masks and reusable ones from Hanes — plus packs of KN95 masks and face shields. There’s also plenty of sanitizer bundles on sale, including travel-size and full-size bottles from Purell. And don’t forget a no-touch thermometer; there are a pair on sale in this Gold Box.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Best Buy

Best Buy Best Buy

Find savings on most any tech you need at Best Buy’s 4-Day Sale. Not only are there deals on the usual suspects — laptops, Apple products and cell phones — but kitchen appliances, PC gaming, smart home products and much more are also marked down. Plus, save big on a few Aerogardens and gardening tools just in time for spring.

Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Refurbished Ring Chime Pro ($94.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Refurbished Ring Chime Pro

Keep an eye on your front door with a refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro from Amazon, bundled with a refurbed Ring Chime Pro — available today for just $94.99. It comes with the same warranty as a new device and allows you to see who’s knocking via the Ring app, which provides a livestream, motion detection notifications, two-way communication and more. Meanwhile, the Chime Pro boosts Wi-Fi for all your Ring devices and plugs into any standard power outlet, so you can get your alerts from anywhere.

Fitbit Inspire 2 ($68.95, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Fitbit Inspire 2

Those looking to get fit this year should pick up the Fitbit Inspire 2 today since it’s down to just $68.95 at Amazon — that’s about $30 off its usual price. The device (which happens to be our favorite fitness tracker) boasts 10 full days of battery life and is built to track your steps, distance, sleep, hourly activity and calories burned, in addition to monitoring your heart rate. Plus, it allows you to receive call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications right on your wrist. Choose between a black, white or rose sports band.

Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System and 2 Extenders ($223, originally $279; amazon.com)

Amazon Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System and Two Extenders

If you’re working from home (or just streaming and gaming at home), reliable Wi-Fi is a must-have. Ensure your network connection is as strong as ever with a discounted Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System, plus two extenders. The highly rated bundle is down to $223 and happens to be our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router. Plus, it’s easy to install, so you can get online and stay online for as long as you like.

iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum ($899, originally $1,299.99; amazon.com)

iRobot iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum

Hands-off cleaners will appreciate this deal on Roomba’s most advanced and powerful robotic vacuum at Amazon. With its patented premium 3-Stage Cleaning System featuring multisurface brushes, the s9+ boasts 40 times the suction power of the Roomba 600 and 700 series — perfect for those who are dealing with a lot of dirt on a daily basis. Its high-efficiency filter captures 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles.

This Roomba moves throughout your home and creates smart maps, thanks to iAdapt sensors with vSLAM navigation, and it will dock, charge and empty itself on its own, so you truly don’t have to lift a finger. Plus, with Wi-Fi connectivity, you can customize your cleaning routine with the iRobot Home app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Just be sure to shop soon; at just $899, this model is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen, which likely won’t last long. Or, if nearly $900 is still too much for you to spend on a vacuum, opt for the less expensive (but still on-sale) 675, e5 or i3+ models.

TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier ($39.60, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Amazon TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier

If winter did a number on your skin, consider picking up our top pick for best humidifier, now a few cents away from its lowest price ever at Amazon. The TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier has a 4-liter tank to ensure 12 to 30 hours of continuous use, and it automatically shuts off when the tank is empty or lifted up. It’s designed to work in rooms up to 322 square feet — perfect for most bedrooms or home offices.

Via the LED display, you can choose between three mist levels, set your desired humidity level and find out the current humidity level of your room. When it’s time for bed, simply set the humidifier to sleep mode to shut off the screen, or opt to turn on the built-in night light. It’s the best way to add some moisture to your home and some savings to your wallet right now.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) ($99.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Echo Buds, 2nd Generation

Amazon’s latest version of the Echo Buds isn’t even out yet, but you can still seize this opportunity to save on the earbuds when you preorder. When you reserve your pair (with a wired charging case) from the mega-retailer now, you can save $20 off the list price, plus you’ll get a free six-month Audible Plus Trial and six months of Amazon Music Unlimited with your purchase. Read more about what we expect from the Buds here.

Vitamix

Vitamix Vitamix

Mix things up with a new blender from Vitamix. Right now the top-rated brand is celebrating its Spring Sale, featuring big savings on a range of the brand’s powerful blenders. Prices start as low as $289.95, not to mention orders over $100 will earn free shipping (which applies to everything included in the sale). The deals start today and last through May 23, but you should still shop soon in order to snag your preferred model before it sells out.

Homesick Candles

Homesick Homesick

Celebrate the advent of a new season with a new scent from Homesick. The candle brand has mastered nostalgic fragrances tied to a specific location or experience, and right now the lot of them are up to 20% off. This is a Buy More, Save More sale, so orders of $65+ will snag 10% off, orders of $75+ will get 15% off and those who spend $100 or more will get the full 20% discount — not to mention all the above are eligible for 50% off personalization. It’s the perfect opportunity to scoop up a special gift for the mom in your life, or just stock up on new spring scents for your own home.

Allswell

Allswell Allswell

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on mattresses, bedding and decor at Allswell’s latest sitewide sale. Use code BLOOM to take 15% off a range of blankets, pillows, duvets, sheets and more, many of which come in contemporary patterns that will boost the look of your space as well as your comfort level at bedtime. Not to mention, the brand makes a range of hybrid mattresses that are sure to give you sweet dreams this spring.

Apple AirPods Pro ($197, originally $249; amazon.com and walmart.com)

Apple Apple AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back down to a respectable sale price on Amazon and Walmart. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $197, the lowest price we’ve seen since February. Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.

Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer Eddie Bauer

Stock up on outdoor gear from Eddie Bauer and get ready to enjoy better spring weather. Right now you can score up to 60% off select styles, including jeans, polos, fleeces and more, at the brand’s Get Outside Sale. There’s no promo code necessary to snag the savings — and now there’s also no excuse not to embark on an outdoor adventure of your own.

Adidas

Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up your kids for a new season at Adidas, since the brand is offering up to 30% off apparel, shoes and accessories for the youngest athletes among us with code GEARUP. This is a Buy More, Save More sale, so you’ll save 20% on two items and 30% off when you buy three or more.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot The Home Depot

Spring has officially arrived at The Home Depot. At the mega home retailer’s Spring Savings Event, shoppers save up big on thousands of items necessary to usher in a new season, including outdoor power tools, cleaning products, grills, patio furniture and more. It’s just the occasion you’ve been waiting for to revamp your home and outdoor space.

