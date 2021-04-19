Deshaun Watson's attorney says lawsuits contain 'avalanche' of false accusations

(CNN) Attorneys for Deshaun Watson said in a court filing Monday that 22 lawsuits filed by women are either inaccurate or mischaracterize their interactions with the NFL star quarterback.

"Mr. Watson has been adamant that he did not engage in any improper conduct and we strongly believe him," attorney Rusty Hardin said in a statement. He said his legal team has discovered "an avalanche of false accusations."

The cases have been filed separately but pretrial motions are being heard by one judge, Hardin has said.

In their legal response, Watson's attorneys say they recently learned the identities of his accusers and that led them to uncover evidence that "numerous allegations in this onslaught of cases are simply not true or accurate."

"These lawsuits are replete with mischaracterizations of Mr. Watson's conduct. These range from being misleading, to fraudulent, to slanderous," his lawyers argue in their response to a claim by one woman.

