A 7-year-old girl was fatally shot in the drive-thru lane of a Chicago McDonald's

(CNN) Chicago police are looking for whoever opened fire on a car Sunday afternoon, killing a 7-year-old girl in the city's West Side.

Jaslyn Adams and her 29-year-old father were in the drive-thru lane of a McDonald's when someone shot into their car, family members told CNN affiliate WBBM

A police vehicle that was already at the scene rushed the girl to a hospital, Chicago police Officer Sally Brown said. The girl was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the hospital.

The male victim was shot in the torso and hospitalized in serious condition, Brown said.

No suspects have been arrested.