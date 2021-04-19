Antron Pippen, eldest son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, dies

(CNN) Retired NBA great Scottie Pippen announced the death of his eldest son, Antron, in a digital tribute.

Antron, who played basketball in college and shared many of his father's professional dreams, was the first of Pippen's seven children and his only child with ex-wife Karen McCollum.

Pippen didn't reveal Antron's cause of death or his age.

"A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon," Pippen wrote on Monday in a post remembering Antron. "I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again."

The former Chicago Bull influenced his son to play the sport he made his name in and improve his game, Antron Pippen said in 2005 from the NBPA Top 100 High School Camp, where he played alongside future greats such as Steph Curry.