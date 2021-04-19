José Mourinho sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager

(CNN) José Mourinho has been sacked by English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur after just 17 months in charge, the club announced in a statement on Monday.

The Portuguese manager was appointed by Spurs in November 2019, replacing Mauricio Pochettino, and had signed a deal until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 58-year-old leaves the North London club seventh in the Premier League table, five points off the UEFA Champions League places.

Mourinho's last game in charge was Friday's 2-2 draw away in the league at Everton.

Tottenham Hotspur Chairman Daniel Levy said : "José and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club.

