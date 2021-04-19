(CNN)The torrent of hate messages filling Liang Xiaowen's inbox stopped as suddenly as it had started.
For a week, the 29-year-old Chinese feminist was subject to incessant chauvinist and misogynist attacks on Weibo, one of China's most popular social media sites. She was called a "traitor" and a "xenocentric bitch." Some users discussed how to find her parents' home address.
Then, without any warning, Liang's account was removed by Weibo.
"At first, I could not believe it," she said. "The slander against me continued online, but I can't even defend myself anymore."
Liang, an attorney living in New York, is among more than 20 Chinese feminists and women's rights groups whose presence has been wiped from social media over the past two weeks.
The disappearance of their accounts followed a similar pattern: Each was first accused by influential nationalist bloggers of being a "separatist" or "traitor." Then, a barrage of vicious messages and comments descended, with trolls reporting their accounts to Weibo moderators for supposedly "illegal" or "harmful" content. In a matter of days, they found their accounts shuttered -- with all posts and followers erased.
"(We) were collectively silenced by an internet-wide crackdown that hit like a tsunami. The online public sphere that we have overcome all difficulties to build was relentlessly smothered," Liang said.
Liang became a feminist at a university in Guangzhou, a southern Chinese city once known for its vibrant civil society. She continued engaging in China's online feminist movement after moving to the US in 2016 to study for a master's degree.
In recent years, an army of nationalistic influencers and their followers have become powerful aides to the government-employed censors policing China's internet, swarming on those who speak out and intimidating them into silence.
China's feminist movement -- already subject to a harsh crackdown under President Xi Jinping -- is the latest target of a sweeping online crusade against voices deemed "unpatriotic." Trolls sift through years of posts on feminist social media accounts, searching for the slightest suggestion of alleged "anti-China" opinion.
Sometimes, as in Liang's case, even supporting victims of harassment is enough to prompt an onslaught of personal attacks.
Unable to find fault with Liang's Weibo posts, trolls descended on her account on Twitter, which is blocked in mainland China. Her retweets of posts by overseas Chinese dissidents and articles about the crackdown on Uyghurs in Xinjiang were paraded as "evidence" of her betrayal of China. And a photo of Liang sharing a meal with an American feminist scholar was used to prove her "collusion" with US anti-China forces.
But Liang refuses to be silenced. In a rare step, she filed a civil lawsuit this week against Weibo, demanding to have her account back.
"I want to show everyone that there are still efforts we can make to try and preserve the space we've created together. I don't want to give up," she said.
Weibo said in a statement that Liang's accounts and others were removed after complaints from users over posts containing "illegal and harmful information." It stressed that Weibo users must not "incite antagonism between groups or promote boycott culture" or "organize or incite other users to attack state and Party organs and public enterprises and institutions."
How did the attack start?
Liang was attacked for defending Xiao Meili, a leading voice in China's feminist movement and the first to face the nationalist storm.
It started when Xiao spoke out on a subject that could not be more apolitical in nature: indoor smoking.
On March 29, Xiao went out for hot-pot dinner with a few friends, during which she became entangled in a dispute with a customer at the next table who refused to stop smoking despite her repeated requests. China banned smoking in indoor public places in 2011 but did not specify penalties. In many cities, the practice is still prevalent due to weak enforcement and a lack of local legislation.
As the argument heated up, the man became more agitated and threw a cup of hot liquid at Xiao and her friends. Police were called but no charges were laid. Later that evening, Xiao uploaded a video of the encounter on Weibo, expressing frustration at t