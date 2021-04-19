(CNN) The torrent of hate messages filling Liang Xiaowen's inbox stopped as suddenly as it had started.

For a week, the 29-year-old Chinese feminist was subject to incessant chauvinist and misogynist attacks on Weibo, one of China's most popular social media sites. She was called a "traitor" and a "xenocentric bitch." Some users discussed how to find her parents' home address.

Then, without any warning, Liang's account was removed by Weibo.

"At first, I could not believe it," she said. "The slander against me continued online, but I can't even defend myself anymore."

Liang, an attorney living in New York, is among more than 20 Chinese feminists and women's rights groups whose presence has been wiped from social media over the past two weeks.

