(CNN) Hair-raising footage released Monday shows the moment an Indian railroad employee rushed to save the life of a child who had fallen onto the tracks.

The CCTV video, posted to Twitter by India's Ministry of Railways , showed a station worker at Vangani Station in Mumbai sprinting to rescue a child as an oncoming train sped towards them.

A Good Samaritan:



At Vangani station of Central Railway, Pointsman Mr. Mayur Shelkhe saved the life of a child just in the nick of the time. He risked his life to save the life of the child.



We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty. pic.twitter.com/V6QrxFIIY0 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 19, 2021

The worker lifted the child onto the platform moments before the train would have hit.

The ministry praised the employee, pointsman Mayur Shelkhe, as a "good samaritan."

"We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty," they added in the tweet.