Meet the new leader of Cuba's Communist Party

Havana (CNN) The shift in power away from Cuba's Raul Castro is finally afoot.

The country's Communist Party hierarchy on Monday selected Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to the powerful position of First Secretary, replacing Raul Castro after he announced his retirement last week.

As head of state and leader of the only political party permitted by law on the island, Diaz-Canel must chart the course forward for the Cuban revolution, now that the guerrilla comandantes who seized power in 1959 have all died or aged.

"Comrade Raul will be consulted on the most important strategic decisions of greatest weight for the destiny of our nation. He will always be present," Diaz-Canal said of Castro, as he accepted the new position.

Born in 1960, the same year the Castro family nationalized all US-owned property in Cuba, Diaz-Canel exudes neither Fidel's charisma nor Raul's authority. While he did a three-year stint in the army, unlike the Castros, Diaz-Canel is a pencil-pushing bureaucrat rather than an olive-green-uniformed revolutionary. That said, he will make history as the first Cuban at the helm of the government and communist party not named Castro.

