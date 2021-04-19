Sao Paulo, Brazil (CNN) Indigenous groups gathered in Brazil's capital on Monday to demonstrate against a bill proposed by the federal government that would legalize mining on their lands.

Carrying banners reading "Invaders get out! Miners gets out, Agrobusiness get out! Bolsonaro get out!" about 100 indigenous people from six states across Brazil protested the legislation, which has been backed by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and lobbyists for the mining sector.

Lobbyists have been advocating for the revival of the bill -- known as Bill 191 -- since it was dismissed by Brazil's Congress last June. Last week, organizations of farmers and miners kicked off a coordinated pressure campaign, meeting with government representatives and urging the Congress to review and pass Bill 191, which would regulate mining including oil and gas projects, as well as hydroelectric dams, on indigenous territories for the first time.

Brazilian indigenous people from various ethnic groups protest against the proposal of the federal government to legalize mining in indigenous lands, in front of Planalto Palace in Brasilia on April 19, 2021.

Indigenous groups in Brasilia were also protesting proposed bills to give Congress the power to demarcate protected traditional lands (instead of indigenous affairs agency FUNAI) and demanding that that the federal government adhere to a Supreme Court decision last August to remove miners from indigenous lands. There are nearly 450 demarcated indigenous territories in Brazil.

President Bolsonaro signed Bill 191 in February last year. During the ceremony at the Planalto Palace, he said it was a long held "dream" to release indigenous reserves for mining. "I hope that this dream through the hands of Bento [Albuquerque, Minister of Mines and Energy] and the votes of parliamentarians will come true. The indigenous are human beings just like us," he said.

