The world's next skateboard star is a 6-year-old Australian girl riding ramps double her size

(CNN)While her kindergarten classmates spend their free time playing with blocks and running around outside, Paige Tobin has been busy dropping into 12-foot high skateboard ramps, amassing a burgeoning online fanbase, and challenging gender stereotypes.
Paige, 6, of Lake Macquarie, Australia, nabbed the world's attention last week after an Instagram video of her skating in a pink dress collected more than 1.4 million views. It featured Paige dropping into a skate ramp while a young boy looked on in amazement.
The video showcased skills that Paige has been honing since she discovered her mom's old skateboard roughly four years ago.
"When Paige was about 2, she picked up an old skateboard in the garage and started standing up on it," her mother, Emma, told CNN over Skype. "It kinda started there."
In that short period of time, Paige has won the King of Concrete skateboarding competition in Melbourne in the under-9 field and scored a handful of sponsorship deals with S1 Helmets, Pride Socks, and Fringe Skateboards, to name a few.
"Paige is definitely skating exceptionally well, not just for the age but for skateboarding in general," said Neftalie Williams, a lecturer at the University of Southern California Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism who studies race and diversity in the world of skateboarding. "Those kinds of moments are when people see that skateboarding is for any age and any background. It shows that skateboarding is globally accessible."
Paige, whose family lives along Australia's southeastern coast, said skateboarding makes her "really happy" and one trick she's been working to master is a move called a blunt to fakie. The trick involves riding the board up to the edge of a ramp, stalling the board on the ledge while balancing on it and then popping the board off the ramp to ride back down.
#girlswhocanskate
The skateboarding community has come a long way in encouraging females and non-gender conforming people to join the sport. Yet it still has farther to go.
Firm figures for the current number of females and non-gender conforming skateboarders across the US are not available. But a 2017 study called "Beyond the Board: Skateboarding, Schools, and Society," co-authored by Williams of USC, cited figures from the Sports and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), which found that "male participants accounted for roughly 4.6 million skateboarders, while female participation was noted at approximately 1.7 million."
"In that same report, SFIA highlighted that 77.8% of males and 22.2% of females who completed the survey identified as core/frequent (more than 26 times a year) skateboarders," the study said.