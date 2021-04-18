Philanthropist and New York Public Library revivalist Vartan Gregorian dies at 87

(CNN) Vartan Gregorian, the philanthropist and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient whose work revitalized the New York Public Library, died Thursday at age 87 while hospitalized for "testing related to stomach pain," according to a statement by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

Gregorian served as the Carnegie Corporation's president in New York City and the former president of Brown University.

"We must continue to provide opportunities for all so that our country's best institutions of higher learning do not become the sole preserve of the talented few who are wealthy enough to afford tuition or poor enough to qualify for aid," Gregorian said at his final Convocation address at Brown in 1997. "We must provide opportunities for the entire spectrum of our society. For America is a microcosm of the world, and Brown must be a microcosm of America."

Born in Iran to Armenian parents in 1934, Gregorian moved to the United States in 1956 to attend Stanford University, according to a tribute by Carnegie Corporation. Gregorian partnered with several companies to form the Partnership for Higher Education in Africa, whose grants to nine countries amounted to $440 million over 10 years for more than 4 million African students at 379 universities and colleges.

After taking up teaching posts at the University of Texas and University of Pennsylvania -- during which time he became a U.S. citizen -- Gregorian became the New York Public Library's president in 1981, where he revived the second largest library in the country and brought it out of a funding and facility crisis.

Read More