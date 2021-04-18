Search is underway for two missing people off the coast of Pismo Beach, California

By Jaide Timm-Garcia

(CNN)A search is underway for two people who were last seen in the water near Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach, California, on Saturday, the US Coast Guard said in a news release.

"The beach goers are reported to be a white woman with blue hair wearing a bathing suit and the other a black man," the release said.
A man who was fishing close by reported that he saw the woman fall into the water and the man jump in after her, the release added.
      A lifeboat crew and helicopter crew have been deployed in the search, officials said.
        Pismo Beach is located a little over ten miles away from San Luis Obispo in the Central Coast of California.
