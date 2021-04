Restaurant offers free burgers for a year if you get a tattoo for life

(CNN) Restaurants offer freebies all the time, but here's one that is asking for a permanent commitment.

A California-based restaurant chain is offering free burgers for a year to anyone who gets a permanent tattoo -- offered for free -- bearing the restaurant's name.

Farmer Boys is partnering with a West Hollywood tattoo parlor, The Honorable Society , and Las Vegas' Rockin' Ink Tattoo for the promotion celebrating the burger chain's 40th anniversary. Those wanting to participate must fill out a form online by May 21 to schedule an appointment. They must be 18 years or older.

Farmer Boys enthusiasts can choose from three permanent color designs measuring 2 inches by 2 inches, according to the form on the restaurant's website . All three designs feature the restaurant's name and a burger.

Farmer Boys posted on Instagram that, "Due to the sheer volume of request, not all who send a query will receive an appointment."

