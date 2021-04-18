A Minnesota National Guard and police team were shot at in a drive-by shooting, official says

(CNN) A Minnesota National Guard and Minneapolis police team were fired upon in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning, the state National Guard said in a news release.

The team was providing neighborhood security in Minneapolis when, at about 4:19 a.m. local time (5:19 a.m. ET), a light colored SUV drove by and several shots were fired.

No team members were seriously injured, though two National Guard members suffered minor injuries: One was injured by shattered glass and taken to a local hospital, while the other suffered "only superficial injuries," the statement said.

The Minnesota National Guard was activated in response to both events, the National Guard's statement said, joining "Operation Safety Net," an effort involving the state, the Minneapolis Police Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

