Mike Mitchell, a founding member of the band that recorded 'Louie Louie,' has died

(CNN) Mike Mitchell, lead guitarist for the Kingsmen for more than six decades, died Friday on his 77th birthday, according to a publicist for the group.

Mitchell was the last founding member still playing with the Portland, Oregon, band best known for its confounding rock cover of the R&B song "Louie Louie."

"We are deeply saddened by Mike's passing. He was the kindest and most generous man on the planet," drummer Dick Peterson said in a statement.

Members of the Kingsmen pose for a portrait circa 1965. Mike Mitchell is on the right

"Mike is irreplaceable, and he will be greatly missed not only by us but the fans as well. Mike was a favorite for his comedic nature as well as his musicianship," Peterson added.

The Kingsmen gained their legendary status after their single of "Louie Louie," which was performed in one take with poor recording equipment in 1963 and was widely misinterpreted as having indecent lyrics.

Read More