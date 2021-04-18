Pig's blood was smeared on the former home of the use-of-force expert who testified for the defense in Chauvin's trial, police say

(CNN) The former California home of use-of-force expert Barry Brodd was smeared with pig's blood Saturday, four days after he testified for the defense in Derek Chauvin's trial in Minneapolis, Minnesota, police said.

Brodd testified Tuesday that Chauvin, a former officer, was justified in kneeling on George Floyd for over nine minutes, did not use deadly force and "was acting with objective reasonableness."

On Saturday around 3 a.m., Santa Rosa Police responded to a home that had been vandalized. The resident of the home told police they woke up to a group of people throwing a pig's head on their front porch and splattering blood on the front of their home, police said in a news release

Vandals smeared pig's blood on this Santa Rosa, California, home thinking it was the residence of Barry Brodd who testified in favor of Derek Chauvin.

The vandals were dressed in all black and ran away as the victim called police, the release said. There was more than $400 worth of damage to the home, so police said the incident is considered felony vandalism.

Police said the home was the previous residence of Brodd, though he "has not lived at the residence for a number of years and is no longer a resident of California," the release said.

