Police fatally shoot carjacking suspect near Minneapolis

(CNN) A man suspected of a carjacking was fatally shot by police in Burnsville, Minnesota, Sunday afternoon, according to a press release from the Burnsville Police Department.

The suspect, described as a White man in his 20s, initially crashed a vehicle with stolen plates before carjacking a second vehicle at gunpoint, according to police in Burnsville, which is about 16 miles south of Minneapolis.

The man shot by police was suspected of carjacking a woman at gunpoint on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Police pursued the stolen vehicle while the man allegedly shot at police, the release said. The man then crashed this vehicle while still firing at police and multiple officer returned fire, the release said.

The man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured and the officers involved were placed on standard administrative leave, the release said.

The body cameras and camera data of the officers who shot the man will be handled by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which will lead the investigation, the release said.