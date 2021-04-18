Three people are dead amid an active shooter incident in Austin, Texas

(CNN) Three people were pronounced dead at the scene of an active shooting incident in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, according to tweets from Austin-Travis County EMS.

There are no reports of other patients, the aency added

Police said on Twitter they are on scene at the incident at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway.

Austin police, fire and EMS all responded for three people suffering gunshot wounds, a tweet from the agency said.

The scene is still active and people are being asked to avoid the area, according to the tweet.

