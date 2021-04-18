Alma Wahlberg, mother of actors Donnie and Mark Wahlberg, dies at age 78

(CNN) Alma Wahlberg, the mother of actors Donnie and Mark Wahlberg, has died, the brothers announced Sunday. She was 78.

"My Angel. Rest in peace," Mark wrote in the caption of a photo of the family matriarch on Instagram

"My mom Alma's joy for life, love and people -- combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from -- undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am," Donnie posted on Instagram

The posts did not specify how she died.

