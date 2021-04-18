In the age of active shooters, a new mantra has emerged: 'Run. Hide. Fight.'

(CNN) It's a nightmare scenario: You're at a mall, shopping with friends. Or maybe buying some last-minute groceries for dinner. All of a sudden, you hear gunshots.

What do you do?

It's a reality many of us struggle to accept, but with the frequency of mass shootings in the United States, experts say it's something you need to consider.

In fact, the FBI has coined a mantra to help people remember what to do in the event of an active shooter situation: "Run. Hide. Fight." (School children are taught a different lesson .)

In the age of active shooters, it's just as important as the "stop, drop and roll" instructions that fire officials have taught for decades.