(CNN) —

Lori Lightfoot pledged on the day she was inaugurated 23 months ago as Chicago’s first Black female and first gay mayor that “reform is here.”

But, amid outrage following last week’s release of video of the police killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, the mayor faces a new round of questions about how Chicago Police Department policies and oversight will change – and why she hasn’t yet delivered on her promise.

The city is in the midst of another weekend of protests over the actions of police, and Lightfoot is under pressure to back major reforms to a police department facing scrutiny over a series of controversial uses of violence.

“Simply put, we failed Adam. And we cannot afford to fail one more young person in our city,” Lightfoot said ahead of the release of the video by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which is investigating the March shooting.

Lightfoot was elected mayor in 2019 as a first-time candidate for office who had recently served as president of the Chicago Police Board. She had chaired the Police Accountability Task Force that had been launched after the 2014 police killing of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald – a shooting that also triggered a federal civil rights probe of the Chicago Police Department.

That task force’s recommendation for a civilian commission to oversee police then became a central plank in Lightfoot’s agenda as she campaigned for mayor.

But, nearly two years into Lightfoot’s tenure, she has not introduced her own plan to create civilian oversight of police – despite having pledged to do so within her first 100 days in office, and despite the idea being a product of the task force Lightfoot once led.

Two police reform advocacy groups have introduced a series of reforms that would allow Chicago voters to decide in a binding referendum whether to hand a civilian oversight board the power to hire and fire the police superintendent, set Chicago Police Department policy and negotiate police contracts.

Lightfoot has balked at that measure, which could strip that authority from the mayor’s office over what’s become the central issue she has faced – and one for which voters would likely hold her responsible.

Members of Chicago’s city council – including those who have been Lightfoot’s allies – expressed frustration that she hasn’t offered a police reform proposal of her own.

Chicago Alderman Gilbert Villegas, who resigned from his role as Lightfoot’s chosen floor leader on the city council in February, said the council should vote on those proposed reforms.

“The reality is, time is of the essence. We’ve been talking about this for decades. The mayor talked about doing this in 100 days, and we’re going on two years. We need to do this now,” he said. “The mayor has had two years to put forward something. She has not. And so given the time that we’re in right now, we need to move on this as soon as possible.”

“As we delay it,” Villegas said, “we’re losing the public’s trust.”

Alderwoman Jeanette Taylor said Lightfoot “definitely has not kept her word when it comes to policing, which is why we’re still in the space where other cities have moved forward to implement reforms and Chicago has not.”

“You can’t expect the police to police the police,” Taylor said. “She is stopping this from getting done.”

Taylor, who has advocated reforms such as eliminating qualified immunity for police and shifting funding from the police department to community organizations, said she doesn’t expect Lightfoot to ultimately back the sort of major reforms she believes the Chicago Police Department needs.

“It’s going to be something watered down and it’s not going to make any sense. It’s not goin