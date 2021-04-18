SUEZ, EGYPT - MARCH 29: The container ship 'Ever Given' is refloated, unblocking the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021 in Suez, Egypt. This morning the container ship came partly unstuck from the shoreline, where it ran aground in the canal last Tuesday, and later resumed its course shortly after 3pm local time. The Suez Canal is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes and the blockage had created a backlog of vessels at either end, raising concerns over the impact on global shipping and supply chains. (Photo by Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images)

CNN's Becky Anderson speaks with Fatima Gailani, an Afghan women's rights activist and government peace negotiator, about her views on the planned withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 15: U.S. President Joe Biden announces new economic sanctions against the Russia government from the East Room of the White House on April 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden announced sanctions against 32 companies and individuals that are aimed at choking off lending to the Russian government and in response to the 2020 hacking operation that breached American government agencies and some of the nation's largest companies. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Cuban prime minister Fidel Castro talking with parents of some of the American prisoners held hostage for food and supplies by the Cuban government after the abortive emigre invasion at the Bay of Pigs, January 1963.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin, covered with His Royal Highness's Personal Standard is carried to the purpose built Land Rover during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born 10 June 1921, in Greece. He served in the British Royal Navy and fought in WWII. He married the then Princess Elizabeth on 20 November 1947 and was created Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich by King VI. He served as Prince Consort to Queen Elizabeth II until his death on April 9 2021, months short of his 100th birthday. His funeral takes place today at Windsor Castle with only 30 guests invited due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions. (Photo by Adrian Dennis/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech during a demonstration in Moscow on September 29, 2019. - Thousands gathered in Moscow for a demonstration demanding the release of the opposition protesters prosecuted in recent months. Police estimated a turnout of 20,000 people at the Sakharov Avenue in central Moscow about half an hour after the start of the protest, which was authorised. The demonstrators chanted "let them go" and brandished placards demanding a halt to "repressions" of opposition protesters. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP) (Photo by YURI KADOBNOV/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) —

The Biden administration is weighing options to punish Russia if imprisoned opposition leader Alexey Navalny dies in state custody, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.

“We have communicated to the Russian government that what happens to Mr. Navalny in their custody is their responsibility and they will be held accountable by the international community,” Sullivan told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.” “In terms of the specific measures that we would take, we are looking at a variety of different costs that we would impose and I’m not going to telegraph that publicly at this point.”

“But we have communicated that there will be consequences if Mr. Navalny dies,” he added.

Navalny’s supporters have said the 44-year-old Kremlin critic’s health is rapidly deteriorating, with his press secretary saying he is “dying” and and his doctors saying medical tests show he’s at growing risk of renal failure and heart problems. The physicians wrote a letter on Saturday to Russian prison services (FSIN) requesting access to see him. CNN is not able to independently verify the state of Navalny’s health.

Navalny said in a post on his official Instagram account on Friday that he is being threatened with force-feeding as he continues a hunger strike. He had returned to Russia in January from hospitalization in Germany, where he was recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that’s been blamed on the Kremlin.

President Joe Biden on Saturday said Navalny’s situation was “totally unfair and totally inappropriate” but declined to weigh in further. He did not raise Navalny during remarks about Russia sanctions this week, and the subject was not a topic of discussion in a phone call on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to White House and Kremlin readouts of the conversation.

Asked by Bash why Biden had not used his platform to call for Navalny’s release this week, Sullivan said the White House had determined that private communications were more effective.

“We actually have made the judgment that direct communication to the Russian government on this issue – including both how we see it, how our allies and partners see it and what might unfold should something terrible happen to Mr. Navalny … should he pass away – and we have judged that rather than just make general statements publicly, the best way to deal with this issue is privately and through diplomatic channels direct to the upper-most levels of the Russian government,” Sullivan said.

In his phone call with Putin, Biden proposed holding a summit in the coming months in a third-party country. Later, the White House specified the potential summit would occur in Europe if it materializes.

Sullivan on Sunday declined to say whether Biden would still agree to meet with Putin should Navalny die in prison.

“There isn’t currently a summit on the books,” he said. “It’s something we’re talking about. And that summit would have to take place, of course, in the right circumstances in a way that could actually move the relationship forward.”

“But I’m not going to get into hypotheticals about when or whether summit would likely occur,” Sullivan said.

CNN’s Anna Chernova and Zahra Ullah contributed to this report.