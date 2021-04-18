(CNN) It felt like paradise when Dania and Hussam first moved to Denmark.

They did not speak a word of Danish yet the Scandinavian country was an outpost of calm for the siblings, who fled the destruction and death that followed the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

"I can hardly remember anything but war in Syria," Dania, 22, told CNN of her time growing up on the outskirts of the country's capital, Damascus. She said what drew her family of five to Denmark was its reputation for welcoming refugees -- being the first country in the world to sign the United Nations Refugee Convention in 1951.

On arriving in 2015, it only took them a year to learn the language, and now Dania is months away from finishing high school in the Danish port of Kolding. "We were very happy at the beginning and felt safe being here," Dania, who hopes to work in bio-medicine, said. "We [wanted] a good future, therefore we did everything [we could] to learn Danish."

The siblings asked CNN to withhold their last name due to concerns for family members back in Syria.

