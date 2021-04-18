Russian suspects in Salisbury poisoning linked to blast in Czech Republic

(CNN) The suspects of the 2018 novichok nerve agent poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury, England, have been linked to a 2014 blast in the Czech Republic that killed two people.

Czech police said Saturday that they were searching for two men "in connection with the investigation" of a 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetice, releasing images of the Salisbury suspects, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov.

Police added that the men are known to be carrying various passports, including Russian passports with Petrov and Boshirov's names.

Moscow has denied any involvement with the Salisbury incident, and the men who identified themselves as Petrov and Boshirov claimed they briefly visited the historic cathedral city as tourists. Putin has said the two men identified as suspects are "not criminals."

The police say the men were in the Czech Republic between October 11 and October 16 of 2014, and added they also carried passports from Moldova and Tajikistan, under the names of Nicolai Popa and Ruslan Tabarov respectively.

