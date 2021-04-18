A year after Canada's worst-ever mass shooting, a ban on assault-style guns has already been in place for months

(CNN) In the First United Church in Truro, Nova Scotia, little has changed after an extraordinarily painful year. Parishioners are still wearing masks, physically distancing, and only a few dozen are allowed inside to worship.

But as the sounds of the Mi'kmaq Honour Song of Millbrook First Nation filled the church Sunday, family and friends of the 22 victims of Canada's worst-ever mass killing are painfully aware that some things will never be the same again.

"One year ago, 22 Canadians were senselessly killed and three more were injured when a gunman went on a rampage in small towns across Nova Scotia," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement ahead of the church ceremony to commemorate the tragedy.

"Even a year later I know there is no comfort for the anguish of having an adored parent or precious child torn away. I know there are no words for losing a beloved constable and teacher. For mourning respected nurses and corrections officers," he said in a separate recorded message.

"So all I can say is this: you are not alone. All Canadians stand with you and grieve with you today and always."