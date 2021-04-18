Canada's healthcare workers brace for the painful blow of a punishing third wave

(CNN) For days now, as the Covid-19 case count mounted and horrifying hospital admissions surged, Canadians seemed dismayed and asked: how could this happen here, where most people dutifully followed public health guidelines?

But many of Canada's healthcare workers were telling anyone who would listen that some provincial governments reopened too quickly after a difficult post-Christmas surge.

"So, we're stuck, where we have cases out of control, hospitals completely full, not enough vaccine supply available and months of difficult public health measures ahead of us," said Dr. Michael Warner, the director of critical care at the Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto, in an interview with CNN.

Provincial governments across the country are now reckoning with a damaging third wave of Covid-19, one that might imperil the universal healthcare system of which Canadians are so fiercely proud.

From coast to coast, across thousands of miles and hundreds of hospitals, many provinces are now anxiously watching the case count rise as variants of concern spread a more contagious virus to younger Canadians and land more people in hospital.

