At least 97 injured in Egypt as train derails

Cairo, Egypt (CNN) At least 97 people were injured when a train went off the tracks near the city of Toukh, north of Cairo on Sunday, according to Egypt's Ministry of Health.

More than 50 ambulances were dispatched by the Ministry of Health to rescue the injured from the train crash.

The Egyptian Railways Authority said it was still investigating the cause of the train accident that was heading from Cairo to Mansoura on Sunday.

"During the passage of train No. 949/3209 heading from Cairo to Mansoura, at 13:54, 4 cars derailed near Sandanhour station (near Toukh)," the Egyptian Railway authority said in a statement.

People inspect the damaged wagons of a passenger train, which went off the tracks near Toukh.

Most of the injuries were minor and moderate with only a few critical cases, health ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed told a local TV station.

