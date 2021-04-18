Cairo, Egypt (CNN) At least 11 people were killed and 98 injured when a train went off the tracks near the city of Toukh, north of Cairo on Sunday, according to Egypt's Ministry of Health.

More than 50 ambulances were dispatched by the Ministry of Health to rescue the injured from the crash.

The Egyptian Railways Authority said it was still investigating why the train, which was heading from Cairo to Mansoura, derailed.

"During the passage of train No. 949/3209 heading from Cairo to Mansoura, at 13:54, 4 cars derailed near Sandanhour station (near Toukh)," the Egyptian Railway authority said in a statement.

People inspect the damaged wagons of a passenger train, which went off the tracks near Toukh.

Most of the injuries were minor or moderate, with only a few critical cases, Khaled Megahed, a health ministry spokesman, told a local TV station.

