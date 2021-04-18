At least 97 injured in Egypt as train derails

By Magdy Samaan and Sarah El Sirgany, CNN

Updated 12:08 PM ET, Sun April 18, 2021

People gather at the site where train carriages derailed in Qalioubia province, north of Cairo.
People gather at the site where train carriages derailed in Qalioubia province, north of Cairo.

Cairo, Egypt (CNN)At least 97 people were injured when a train went off the tracks near the city of Toukh, north of Cairo on Sunday, according to Egypt's Ministry of Health.

More than 50 ambulances were dispatched by the Ministry of Health to rescue the injured from the train crash.
The Egyptian Railways Authority said it was still investigating the cause of the train accident that was heading from Cairo to Mansoura on Sunday.
    "During the passage of train No. 949/3209 heading from Cairo to Mansoura, at 13:54, 4 cars derailed near Sandanhour station (near Toukh)," the Egyptian Railway authority said in a statement.
      People inspect the damaged wagons of a passenger train, which went off the tracks near Toukh.
      People inspect the damaged wagons of a passenger train, which went off the tracks near Toukh.
      Most of the injuries were minor and moderate with only a few critical cases, health ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed told a local TV station.
        Read More
          Video posted on social media showed victims and injured scattered on the railway line, next to the overturned train cars, and the sounds of distress. Train movement stopped in the East Delta.
          This is the third major train accident to occur in Egypt in less than a month. At least 32 people were killed and 165 injured last month after two trains collided in the Tahta district of the Upper Egypt governorate of Sohag.

            <