Global Covid-19 death toll passes 3 million as cases surge

London (CNN) More than three million people globally have died of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, Johns Hopkins University said on Saturday.

With 566,224 deaths, the US has the highest number of fatalities, followed by Brazil with 368,749 and Mexico with 211,693.

The pandemic is not showing any signs of slowing down, as the 7-day rolling average nears the all-time highs of January -- over 730,000 daily new cases are being reported this week.

With 234,692 new infections reported on Saturday, India has close to three times the daily cases of the US.

India also reported 1,341 new deaths on Saturday, the highest single-day death toll barring June 17. On that day, June 17, a total 2,003 deaths were recorded in a single day due to clerical errors resulting in a backlog.

According to JHU there are 140 million global cases of Covid-19.