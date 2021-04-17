How a thunderstorm with the power of a hurricane capsized a ship

(CNN) Nineteen people were on board a commercial ship when it capsized Tuesday during a thunderstorm off the Louisiana coast. But this was no ordinary storm.

A stationary front positioned across the Southeast led to a large cluster of thunderstorms moving across Louisiana and other Gulf Coast states on Tuesday.

⛈️🍃 Quite the stormy day today! Meteorologically speaking, this was a rather impressive MCS or Mesoscale Convective System that produced widespread reports of high winds, some hail and even flooding. Severe weather threat is over tonight, but gusty winds continue. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/us1QEFLCFx

Shortly after the 129-foot Seacor Power liftboat, a ship that services oil platforms, left Port Fourchon Tuesday afternoon, it would have encountered a strong line of thunderstorms. The ship was around seven nautical miles south of Port Fourchon when the vessel issued a mayday call just before 4:30 p.m.

marine warning was issued for the storm, but the system was moving rapidly, perhaps too fast for the ship's crew to react in a timely manner. The storm also intensified as it moved offshore.

I'll stick to dry land. Wow. Hard to watch video of conditions about 15 miles south of fourchon on Tuesday afternoon. 🎥Zac Suire @StormHour @WGNOtv @HankAllenWX @BrookeLaizer_Wx pic.twitter.com/xWjMxh2fIG — Scot Pilié (@ScotPilie_Wx) April 14, 2021

High waves and winds of 40 to 60 mph were reported at nearby land stations, even up to 12 hours after the boat capsized.

"The cloud tops reached over 50,000 feet, indicating very strong storms," said CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward. "Very strong winds were being pulled to the surface and radar data also showed there was rotation embedded within those storms so it is not out of the question that waterspouts could have occurred as well."

45-foot tall waves at the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) now. Hope they find more survivors. #OOTT https://t.co/KOAL7tBhln pic.twitter.com/feidtNqdXm — Sam (@Samir_Madani) April 14, 2021

If all of that wasn't enough, there was also something called "gravity waves" at play.

The weather service noted that gravity waves had been trapped below a strong temperature inversion -- an increase of the air temperature with height -- just above the surface, roughly the lowest 1,500 feet of the atmosphere. That inversion led to "waves of stronger winds mixing down in gusts over land and sustained gales with storm force gusts over larger water bodies."

This would have made it even more difficult on any ship in that region, let alone a large one already fighting storm conditions.

Rescue efforts continue

Six people were rescued from the water while the bodies of four people have been recovered so far.

Multiple agencies, including US Coast Guard, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, and other Louisiana groups, are participating in the search and rescue efforts for the nine people still missing. The effort includes helicopters, planes, and boats.

Here is the rainfall that we have received since Tuesday. It includes the rainfall through 7am this morning. Large portions of our area had 6 to 8 inches so far with higher pockets of 10 to 12 inches. More rain expected tonight into Saturday. #mswx #lawx pic.twitter.com/GtBEVQpDlT — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) April 16, 2021

The Coast Guard has been using contracted private divers to perform search and rescue missions the past few days. The weather, however, has not been ideal. Thunderstorms have repeatedly popped up around the search area with gusty winds, small hail, and the potential for waterspouts. Shower and thunderstorm chances remain in the forecast through the weekend, making it more difficult for the search and rescue crews.

"Our rescue crews have been diligently continuing the search and rescue efforts for the missing people from the capsized vessel," said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans.

Watson noted that the water temperature is above 70 degrees, and that is an important detail.

According to the US Search and Rescue Task Force, the human body can survive prolonged periods of time in the water as long as the temperature is around or above 70 degrees Fahrenheit . The physical conditions of the person involved also factor in.

So with water temperatures in the low 70s currently around the ship's location, the temperatures may not exactly be warm, but they are survivable.