One person is critically injured after a shooting at an Omaha mall

(CNN) One person was hospitalized with critical injuries after a shooting Saturday at the Westroads Mall in Omaha, Nebraska, according to police.

The suspects involved fled the scene and are at large, Omaha police public information officer Joseph Nickerson told CNN in an email.

The mall is being searched as a precaution and people are being asked to avoid the area, Nickerson said.