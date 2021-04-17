Two more bodies identified as search continues for missing crew of ship that capsized off Louisiana coast

(CNN) The bodies of two men found inside a commercial vessel that capsized earlier this week off the Louisiana coast have been identified.

Lafourche Parish Coroner Dr. John King identified the two men as Anthony Hartford, 53, of New Orleans and James Wallingsford, 55, of Gilbert, Louisiana.

A man recovered from the water on Thursday near the capsized vessel was identified Friday as Ernest Williams, 69, of Arnaudville, Louisiana, Lafourche coroner chief investigator Jamie Folse told CNN.

On Wednesday, Coast Guard crew members found the body of David Ledet, 63, from Thibodaux, Louisiana, according to the coroner's office.