Actor Felix Silla, famously known for his role as Cousin Itt on 'The Addams Family,' dies at 84

(CNN) Actor Felix Silla, who portrayed Cousin Itt on the 1960s TV series "The Addams Family," died on Friday. He was 84.

Silla passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his manager Timothy Beal told CNN.

"He was a great friend, a great client and he will be missed," Beal said.

Fellow actor and Silla's friend of over 40 years Gil Gerard confirmed his passing and tweeted a tribute. Silla and Gerard were castmates in the 1979 action movie "Buck Rogers in the 25th Century" and frequently participated in panel discussions together at conventions like Dragon Con.

"Felix died just a few hours ago and the only good I can draw from his passing is that he didn't suffer any longer," Gerard said. "I will miss him terribly, especially the great time we had at our panels."

