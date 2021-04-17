Man tops off helicopter proposal with five engagement rings

(CNN) Picking out the perfect engagement ring can be a lot of pressure for someone preparing to propose. A man in Atlanta seemed to have a solution -- just propose with five rings.

In a video posted to Instagram , William Hunn gets down on one knee and presents five rings to his girlfriend of about a year, Brittney Miller. Hunn popped the question in downtown Atlanta after the couple took a helicopter ride around the city.

Miller's response: "Absolutely."

"You can try all five or pick one," Hunn told Miller.

Hunn told CNN he started thinking about how to propose four to five months before Easter Sunday, when he popped the question. He said proposing with five rings wasn't the initial plan, but he made a joke with his jeweler about buying five then letting her choose from those. Then he realized that was actually possible, and the ideas spiraled from there.

