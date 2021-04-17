Ohio teen arrested with AK-47 in Times Square subway station, police say

(CNN) An 18-year-old from Ohio is facing weapons charges after officers patrolling a Times Square subway station on Friday found him with an AK-47 and a loaded magazine, police said.

Saadiq Teague was arrested Friday afternoon, the New York Police Department said.

Teague was sitting down while charging his phone at the subway station, and had the unloaded AK-47 in front of him, a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the situation told CNN on condition of anonymity. The teen also had a gas mask with him, the source said.

Police have not said why the teen had the weapon and loaded magazine.

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted congratulations to the officers on routine patrol who confiscated the items.

