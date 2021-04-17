The Order of Service for the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in full

The funeral of Prince Philip, the late husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, will take place on Saturday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Below is the document published Friday evening with details of Prince Philip's funeral service.

During the service, a choir of four singers (three of whom are Lay Clerks of St. George's Chapel Choir) will be conducted by James Vivian and the organ will be played by Luke Bond.

Music before the service

Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele BWV 654 -- Johann Sebastian Bach (1685--1750

Adagio espressivo (Sonata in A minor) -- Sir William Harris (1883--1973)

Salix (The Plymouth Suite) -- Percy Whitlock (1903--1946)

Berceuse (Op 31 No. 19) -- Louis Vierne (1870--1937)

Rhosymedre -- Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872--1958)

(Three Preludes founded on Welsh Hymn Tunes)

The service is led by the Right Reverend David Conner, KCVO, Dean of Windsor.

The Blessing will be pronounced by the Most Reverend and Right Honourable Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury.

Members of the Royal Family and Members of The Duke of Edinburgh's Family arrive at the Galilee Porch and are conducted to the Dean's Cloister.

Members of the Royal Family and Members of The Duke of Edinburgh's Family are conducted from the Dean's Cloister to the Galilee Porch to view the Procession and await the arrival of Her Majesty The Queen.

The Queen is received at the Galilee Porch by the Dean of Windsor, who conducts Her Majesty, Members of the Royal Family and Members of The Duke of Edinburgh's Family, who have been viewing the Procession, to their seats in the Quire.

ORDER OF SERVICE

All stand. The Coffin is removed from the Land Rover and is carried to the West Steps where it rests at 3pm for the one minute National Silence.

The Coffin is then carried to the Catafalque in the Quire.

Members of the Royal Family who have walked in the Procession are conducted to their places in the Quire.

Meanwhile, the choir sings

THE SENTENCES

I am the resurrection and the life, saith the Lord: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: and whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. John 11. 25--26

I know that my redeemer liveth, and that he shall stand at the latter day upon the earth: and though after my skin worms destroy this body, yet in my flesh shall I see God: Whom I shall see for myself, and mine eyes shall behold, and not another. Job 19. 25--27

We brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out. The Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord. William Croft (1678--1727) 1 Timothy 6. 7, Job 1. 21

All remain standing. The Dean of Windsor shall say

THE BIDDING

We are here today in St George's Chapel to commit into the hands of God the soul of his servant Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us. We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by his service to the Nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith. Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humour and humanity. We therefore pray that God will give us grace to follow his example, and that, with our brother Philip, at the last, we shall know the joys of life eternal.

All sit. The choir sings

Eternal Father, strong to save,

Whose arm doth bind the restless wave,

Who bidd'st the mighty ocean deep

Its own appointed limits keep;

O hear us when we cry to thee

For those in peril on the sea.

O Saviour, whose almighty word

The winds and waves submissive heard,

Who walkedst on the foaming deep,

And calm amid its rage didst sleep:

O hear us when we cry to thee

For those in peril on the sea.

O sacred Spirit, who didst brood

Upon the chaos dark and rude,

Who bad'st its angry tumult cease,

And gavest light and life and peace:

O hear us when we cry to thee

For those in peril on the sea.

O Trinity of love and power,

Our brethren shield in danger's hour;

From rock and tempest, fire and foe,

Protect them whereso'er they go:

And ever let there rise to thee

Glad hymns of praise from land and sea.

Melita by J. B. Dykes (1823--76) William Whiting (1825--78)

Arranged by James Vivian (b. 1974)

All remain seated.

THE FIRST LESSON

Ecclesiasticus 43. 11--26

Read by the Dean of Windsor

Look at the rainbow and praise its Maker; it shines with a supreme beauty, rounding the sky with its gleaming arc, a bow bent by the hands of the Most High. His command speeds the snow storm and sends the swift lightning to execute

his sentence. To that end the storehouses are opened, and the clouds fly out like birds. By his mighty power the clouds are piled up and the hailstones broken small. The crash of his thunder makes the earth writhe, and, when he appears, an earthquake shakes the hills. At his will the south wind blows, the squall from the north and the hurricane. He scatters the snow-flakes like birds alighting; they settle like a swarm of locusts. The eye is dazzled by their beautiful whiteness, and as they fall the mind is entranced. He spreads frost on the earth like salt, and icicles form like pointed stakes. A cold blast from the north, and ice grows hard on the water, settling on every pool, as though the water were putting on a breastplate. He consumes the hills, scorches the wilderness, and withers the grass like fire. Cloudy weather quickly puts all to rights, and dew brings welcome relief after heat. By the power of his thought he tamed the deep and planted it with islands. Those who sail the sea tell stories of its dangers, which astonish all who hear them; in it are strange and wonderful creatures, all kinds of living things and huge sea-monsters. By his own action he achieves his end, and by his word all things are held together.

All remain seated as the choir sings

THE JUBILATE

O be joyful in the Lord, all ye lands: serve the Lord with gladness,

and come before his presence with a song.

Be ye sure that the Lord he is God:

it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves;

we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture.

O go your way into his gates with thanksgiving,

and into his courts with praise: