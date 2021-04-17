What you need to know about the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren boxing match

(CNN) YouTube star Jake Paul is set to fight in his third professional boxing match against former UFC fighter Ben Askren.

Tonight's eight-round pro boxing match will be held by Triller, a video-making and social-networking app. This will be the second time the platform has hosted a fight.

Who is fighting?

Paul, 24, first entered the fighting scene in January 2020 with a fight against another YouTuber, AnEsonGib. He later faced former NBA star Nate Robinson. He beat them both.

In December, the controversial internet personality told ESPN that his ultimate goal is to beat Conor McGregor, a former UFC double champion.

