A rich-poor vaccination system is emerging

(CNN) It seemed nothing short of a miracle when it became clear that scientists had developed several effective vaccines against Covid-19 in less than a year. But announcements last week from European Union and British drug regulators finding a possible link between AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot and a rare blood clot condition have been a real low point in the pandemic.

A double blow for the global south, particularly Africa, is that it was just beginning to pivot toward the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine when US medicines regulators paused its use on Tuesday, after just six cases of the same symptoms were reported among nearly 7 million people who'd had the shot. One of those cases was fatal. The company itself paused its rollout across Europe.

Several European nations had already limited the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to older age groups after European medicines regulators found a "possible link" between the shot and the rare, sometimes fatal, blood condition. Denmark and Norway have dropped the shot altogether.

But many lower-income countries don't have the same luxury to impose age limitations or hit the pause button after a handful of reports of blood clots, Nimi Princewill writes from Abuja, Nigeria . So many were relying on AstraZeneca as the one vaccine to help them dig their way out of the pandemic.

There are concerns now that a global two-tier vaccine system is emerging, with wealthy countries using the more expensive vaccines -- like the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna shots -- based on newer technology, while the cheaper AstraZeneca, and possibly the J&J, vaccines, are used in the global south. And that could hit confidence levels in Covid-19 in vaccines overall.

